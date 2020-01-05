|
Linda Catherine Horne Linda Catherine Horne passed away on December 17, 2019 after heroically fighting cancer for over four years. When she began chemotherapy, she told her family that she would never say "why me" and faced the future with a love of life. Linda was born in Inglewood, CA in 1952 and grew up in Southern California. She graduated from UCLA as a Registered Nurse in 1978 and found the love of her life and married Thomas Horne in 1980. They had two children, Andrew Thomas and Wesley Philip. After Linda retired from nursing she worked for the Marin County Free Library until 2012. At the time of her death she and Tom lived in Novato. Nursing, reading, gardening and her family were what made her life a happy one. There was no surprise that she wanted to become a nurse because she was a very kind and caring person. She planted flowering native varieties to attract pollinators, and she set out feeders for birds and enjoyed watching them. During Linda's illness she and Tom were blessed with two grandchildren. Andrew and his wife Stephanie had a boy, Dashiell, and Wesley and his wife Nihal had a girl, Ajooni. Linda's family will remember her sweetness, thoughtfulness and love of life always. A celebration of Linda's life is planned for Saturday, January 18, 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the Marinwood Community Center. In lieu of flowers, Linda can best be remembered by planting flowering native plants local to your area, or by a donation to Hospice by the Bay, who provided Linda gentle, loving care and friendship in her final months.
Published in Marin Independent Journal on Jan. 5, 2020