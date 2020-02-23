|
Linda Janette Phillips On Thursday, February 13, 2020, Linda Janette Phillips of San Rafael passed away from an accident at home at the age of 70. She was the loving wife and mother of three, leaving her husband of nearly 50 years, Gary Phillips, Mayor of San Rafael, and their children; Kenny Phillips (Marisa) of Melbourne, Florida; Janette (Torsten) Sundstedt of Vacaville, California; and Lisa (Zach) Jacobsen of Winters, California and three grandchildren, Kailey and Tommy Jacobsen and Valentina Phillips. Linda and Gary met while in college and were married in 1970, shortly after Gary finished graduate school. Linda continued her education at California State University, East Bay, and afterwards taught grade school for several years before starting her family. Linda was dedicated to her family and she thoroughly enjoyed her children's activities. She particularly liked being involved with the Terra Linda Orca Swim Team; she was always quick to volunteer wherever needed. She was very proud and supportive of each of her children going to the university of their choice including UCLA, UC Davis and the University of Wyoming, and Kenny's success as an aerospace engineer, and both Janette and Lisa becoming teachers. She also enjoyed travels with Gary, including Paris and Zurich last year, and annual trips to Carmel, Lake Tahoe and Cabo San Lucas with a number of their friends from the Olympic Club. While she didn't play golf in Cabo, she thoroughly enjoyed the ocean front views, fine meals and outings with good friends. A particular delight to Linda was visiting her sister Peggy in Ashland, Oregon, and enjoying time with her three nephews and their families. At home, Linda loved to spend time and long lunches with her cousin Barbara and other close friends, in addition to maintaining a beautiful garden and planning her next visit with her beloved grandchildren. The Memorial Service for Linda will be on the grounds at the Falkirk Cultural Center at 1408 Mission Avenue, San Rafael on Friday, March 6 at 2:30, with the reception to follow within the mansion. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Marin Humane Society.
Published in Marin Independent Journal from Feb. 23 to Mar. 4, 2020