Linda Lee Goheen Linda Lee Goheen died suddenly at home on December 25, 2019 while anticipating a happy Christmas to be spent with beloved family. Linda was born March 9, 1952, to Richard and Virginia Goheen in Toledo, Ohio. The family later moved to California and settled in Marin County. She attended Isabel Cook Elementary School and Sir Francis Drake High School, and around 1970 she moved to Waipahu, Hawaii as a caregiver to her goddaughter. A few years later she moved back to Marin, but continued to work in childcare. She cared for her nephews when they were young, as well as both parents in their later years. She was a member of the International Association of Rebekah Assemblies, Mill Valley branch, for many years, as well as the Marin Rod and Gun Club. She was a very friendly, social, and loving person who truly believed: "friendships are forever." She is survived by her brother, Ric Goheen; sister-in-law Ann; and her three nephews, Colin, Derek, and Cameron; as well as her longtime companion, Bruce Cochran; also her sister-in-law, Nanci Williams; and niece and nephews Lisalinn, Brooks, and Brett Williams. She was preceded in death by her mother, Virginia M. Goheen, father Richard G. Goheen, and brother Michael J. Goheen. Memorial arrangements are pending.
Published in Marin Independent Journal on Jan. 12, 2020