Lisa Starr Beasley b. Sept 6, 1952 Long Beach, CA d. April 24, 2020 Grass Valley, CA Lisa died April 24 in Grass Valley, after a two-year battle with brain cancer. She lived much of her life in Marin County, graduating from Ross School, Redwood High, and College of Marin, where she was active in theater and a member of the famed 1971 "Old West Shrew" company that represented Marin at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival. Later, Lisa lived in Los Angeles and had a long career in crowd promotion, casting crowds for dozens of popular movies and TV series, culminating in running her own successful casting agency for extras, Cast of Thousands. Lisa was predeceased by her parents, Charles and Dora, and her brother, Kurt. She is survived by her cousins, Kay, Don, and Mylinda Dahl, of San Francisco. She is also survived by her chosen family, the Lehmanns (Lucianna, Kurt, Wes, Hal), and by the LDG (Lu, Karen, Kathy, Pam, Ginny, Alison, Nancy, and Pru), and by her little dog Otis. Lisa's grieving friends are too many to mention; all her life, people were drawn to Lisa because of her charismatic personality, her dry humor, and her genuine interest in everyone around her. Memorial site: http://www.never-gone.com/Memorials/ lisabeasley.
Published in Marin Independent Journal on Jun. 7, 2020.