Lita Aguilar Nash
Oct. 7, 1922 - April 21, 2020
San Jose
Lita Aguilar Nash lived an extraordinary life, from her early years growing up in a train box car in San Francisco to owning her own business and, at the age of 84, becoming a spiritual healer.
As she often told her friends, "I have angels all around me."
At the age of 97, she passed away surrounded by her loving children and grandchildren. Lita was a warm, well-respected woman whose spiritual advice was a treasure to anyone she met.
Lita is predeceased by her husband Samuel Nash, her parents Cenobia and Leopoldo, a brother, Peter, and two sisters, Mercedes and Aurora. She is survived by her sister, Rita, daughters Donna Hengst and Maria Nash Vaughn (Issac), her sons Raymond Hengst (Sandy) and Gordon Hengst (Jean) and her precious grandchildren, Raymond Hengst Jr., Jeremy Hengst, Beauregard and Giselle Hengst, Jacqueline and Joseph Vaughn and many other family and friends. The family requests that, in lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution to your favorite charity
in her name.Thank you all for your condolences.
Stephen Crawford
(510) 797-2269 View the online memorial for Lita Aguilar Nash