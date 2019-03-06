Home

Lita Farrington Age 91, passed away peacefully on March 1, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. Lita was born and raised in San Rafael and was a graduate of San Rafael High School. She married Richard Farrington on September 10, 1950 at St. Raphael's church. Together they raised three children: Sharon, Stephen and Victoria. She worked as an Administrative Assistant for the San Rafael school district and thoroughly enjoyed interacting with all the children. Lita was an avid SF Giants fan, enjoyed reading romance novels, watching western movies, vacationing in Lake Tahoe and spending time with her family. She was predeceased in death by her husband Richard on June 5, 2011. Lita was a loving mother, grandmother and great grandmother and will be greatly missed. She is survived by her three children: Sharon Hite (Frederic), Stephen Farrington (Dianna), and Victoria Cox (William); six grandchildren: Rebecca, Alexander, Sabrina, Emily, Samantha, Benjamin, and one great grandson, Rex. Her funeral will be held at Keaton's Mortuary in San Rafael on Friday, March 8th at 12:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Hospice of the Bay (718.thankyou4caring.org)
