Lloyd Max Licher Lloyd Max Licher, resident of Corte Madera, passed away on Wednesday, March 18, 2020 at Kaiser Hospital at the age of 92 after a brief battle with pneumonia. His passing was sudden and unexpected; he lived his life in good health and was active both mentally and physically up until the end. He is missed by his loving partner, Ingalill Gilbraith; his sons Max and Bruce; daughters-in-law Clare and Karen; granddaughters Sophia and Arabella; and his many, many friends. Born in Beloit, Wisconsin, Lloyd earned a degree in aeronautical engineering from MIT, which led to his first career as the executive director of the Soaring Society of America and editor of Soaring magazine, which lasted more than 20 years. Following on that success, Lloyd launched his second career, for which he is better known in Marin, as the Seniors Coordinator for the Marin County YMCA. This allowed him to share his many talents and interests with others, organizing field trips and hikes, and creating new activities such as the mind exercise class. Under Lloyd, the senior program grew and thrived; he was a friend, mentor, teacher and leader of seniors for over 20 years. It was through the YMCA that Lloyd met Inga Gilbraith, who was to become his life-partner for his remaining years. In his final years, Lloyd did not need much beyond the good relationships that he had, and an ongoing opportunity to make the world a better place, through even the smallest actions. Corte Madera and Larkspur residents may remember Lloyd from the trail which follows the old railroad tracks, where he walked regularly. His records show he picked up more than 120,000 pieces of litter there over the years. Lloyd lived his life fully, was true to himself, and had no regrets in the end.
Published in Marin Independent Journal on Apr. 5, 2020