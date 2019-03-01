|
Lois Ann McLean Lois, born January 24, 1937, passed away peacefully at home on February 20th, 2019. Lois was born in Toronto, Canada. She met and married Alex Mclean and they moved to Mill Valley, California, in 1960. After subsequently moving to Corte Madera, they started their business, Motorcycles Unlimited, and raised three children. They became an active part of the community. They enjoyed being long-time members of the Corte Madera Lions Club, where they made many close fiends. They enjoyed extensive world-wide travels, frequently traveling with or meeting up with family and friends. Lois was an active member and past President of Laurel House at the Marin Art and Gardens Center. She was an avid reader and helped tutor students in reading skills. Lois is survived by three children, Catherine, Neil and Craig, Daughter-in-laws Hilary and Mae, seven grandchildren, Ross, Jimmy, Grant, Gus, Colin, Margaret and Roderick. Lois, a devoted wife, loving mother, wonderful grandmother, and generous friend, was positive, kind, and gracious and will always remain in the hearts and minds of those lucky enough to have known her.
Published in Marin Independent Journal from Mar. 1 to Mar. 3, 2019