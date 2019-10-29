|
Lois Arrow, née Schwartz Lois was born March 4, 1924 in Mishawaka, Indiana, to Alice and Dave Schwartz, and died of cancer at age 95 at her home in Los Robles Mobile Home Park, Novato, on the morning of October 17, 2019. Lois's family moved to Oakland, CA when she was six years old. She had one sibling, Shirley Gruenebaum (deceased), four years her senior. Lois was jewish but called herself a "jewish atheist." She was married to Harold Stoll (divorced, deceased), Fred Rosenberg (divorced, deceased), and Herman Arrow until his death in 2010. She is survived by her two children from her first marriage, Valerie Stoll Schwimmer and Roger Stoll, Valerie's children Henry and Elliott Schwimmer, Lois's niece Joan Gruenebaum, Herman's son David Arrow and Herman's grandson Tony Arrow. She was known as a caring and thoughtful friend and relative who always remembered to send birthday and holiday cards, many that she designed herself on her computer. Always artistic, she professionally tinted black and white photographs printed in the photofinishing shop she ran with her first husband, and hand-painted signs for golf tournaments at Harding Park in San Francisco. She also became an expert and meticulous amateur seamstress, calligrapher, jewelry-maker, 1960s gravel artist, and vegan cook. In her later years, she was an habitual consumer of news and opinion from MSNBC and CNN, though after many emails and conversations with her children, she began to consider these networks too supportive of US wars and interventions around the world. She loved the community of Los Robles Mobile Home Park where she lived for two decades until her death, constantly expressing her appreciation of how kind and helpful her neighbors were to her. She will be greatly missed by all who were touched by her gentle charm and kindness. Donations in Lois's name may be made to Food Empowerment Project at foodispower.org.
Published in Marin Independent Journal on Oct. 29, 2019