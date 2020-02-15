|
|
Lois "Dolly" Dohn Long time San Rafael resident died on February 4, 2020 at age 97. Born July 1, 1922 in Alhambra, California to Margaret and John Frenz. Dolly was preceded in death by her husband of 54 years, Lester J. Dohn. Dolly retired in 1985 after a 22 year career with the San Rafael City Schools ending as a senior secretary in the counseling office at San Rafael High School. After retiring, she volunteered for approximately 13 years as a receptionist, at the Marin Center. She liked to garden, meet friends for lunch or breakfast, and maintained a keen interest in reading anything from historical novels to auto-biographies and mysteries. Dolly also enjoyed travelling, visiting abroad in England, Europe and New Zealand. Domestically, she ventured throughout the United States including notable places such as Mackinac Island, Michigan, Williamsburg, Virginia, Savannah and Charleston, South Carolina, and New England. She is survived by her two sons David (Chari) of Petaluma, and John (Raylene) of San Rafael. Also, granddaughters Nikki and Sarah; grandsons John and Gary; six great-grandchildren; her first cousin Gene Stallings (Pat) and family. The family wishes to thank her caregivers Ema, Ane, Ela as well as the hospice team for their selfless care. Per Dolly's request, there will be no formal service. Donations may be made to the First Presbyterian Church of San Rafael.
Published in Marin Independent Journal from Feb. 15 to Feb. 17, 2020