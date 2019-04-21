|
|
Loretta Bernice Castillo Age 98, passed away Wednesday, April 3, 2019. Loretta was born and raised in Sandusky, Ohio to Francis and Martha (Rill) Riedy. Loretta was the second eldest of six siblings and was instrumental in taking care of them while both her mother and father worked in a theater. Loretta was known for her outgoing, strong personality, and was also quite tenacious. It was that tenaciousness that motivated Loretta to travel halfway across the country. In November of 1947 she left Ohio with two very young children of her own, determined to make a better life for herself and them, and moved to San Francisco, California. In March of 1948, the strikingly beautiful Loretta met the true love of her life, the very dashingly handsome Fernando "Fred" Castillo. The two were married in February 1949 and instantly became a family of four, much to Fred's delight! Both Loretta and Fred were hard working, good providers which enabled them to leave the city life in 1963 and purchase a brand-new home in the beautiful San Rafael (Terra Linda) area where they finished raising their family and lived for 55 years - the rest of their lives. Loretta prided herself on keeping an immaculate home. Everything was always clean and tidy. Even dinner was made and ready prior to her leaving for work, where she served dinner to others. Loretta was a member of the Culinary and Bartenders Union. She worked as a head waitress for 35 years at the well-known restaurant House of Prime Rib in San Francisco from its opening in 1949, to her retirement in 1983. Down through the years, Loretta had numerous exciting and even comical stories about the countless movie stars she waited on, many of which were "regulars." Notably, Loretta had the opportunity to boast that she and her eldest daughter, Darlene, were (twice) part of five living generations of women. They were featured in newspaper articles; once in 1940 and again in 2011 when Loretta became a great-great grandmother to Darlene's great granddaughter. It is considered extremely rare, and the probability that the phenomenon would occur twice in the same family is "extraordinarily low, approximately 1 in 100 million," according to a Stanford University professor. Loretta was preceded in death by her five siblings, loving daughter Darlene Belluomini (Don), and her beloved husband of 69 years, Fred. Loretta is survived by her son Fred Castillo (Pamela), daughters Denise Corzo (Luis), and Stephanie Macauley (Larry). Loretta was "Nanie" to 12 grandchildren, Susan Belluomini, Michelle McSweeney (Bill), Don Belluomini Jr., Anthony Castillo (Trish), Jamie Roumbanis, Brian Castillo (Becky), Luis Daniel Corzo (Lori), Nathan Castillo, Ryan Macauley (Alyssa), Ricardo Corzo, Rhianna Menzies (Josh), and Karinah Corzo; along with 15 great grandchildren, and four great-great grandchildren. There will be a private family gathering celebrating Loretta's life. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Valley Memorial Park - Novato, California
Published in Marin Independent Journal on Apr. 21, 2019