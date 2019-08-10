|
Lorraine L. Schau Feb 14, 1922 Jul 14, 2019 Lorraine Schau, beloved wife to Richard for 69 years, passed away on July 14th at Aldersly Assisted Living where she lived for the past eight years. Lorraine was born on Valentine's Day in 1922 in San Francisco, the third child of Dillie and Louis Ticoulet. She is survived by her daughter, Lynn Berlin of Shawnee, Kansas and her son, Richard (Chris) of Novato. She was blessed with three grandchildren, Adrian (Emily) Schau, Jessica Berlin Goldstein (Matt) and Leslie Berlin. She also had five great-grandchildren: Drew, Natalie and Cecily Schau and Asher and Levi Goldstein. Lorraine grew up in San Anselmo and attended Tamalpais High School where she was valedictorian in her senior year. She also graduated from College of Marin with an AA degree. She was a lifelong member of Beta Sigma Phi sorority, an international non academic sorority with 200,000 members around the world and over 12,000 chapters. Lorraine also spent many years volunteering at the San Rafael Public Library where she held numerous positions in the Friends of the Library. She and Richard especially loved working the book sales to benefit the library. Lorraine held numerous jobs during her working career while raising her children, but her most loved job was when she was plucked from the secretarial pool at the Golden Gate Bridge by the General Manager to be his personal secretary and administrative assistant. She worked there 10 years until retirement, assisting the General Manager with projects such as the one way toll, the beginning of bus and ferry service and the building of the ferry terminal in Larkspur. After retirement, she decided to take up tennis where her husband, Richard was spending a lot of time on the courts. She also enjoyed her retirement by traveling the United States and Europe. Any free time she had was spent reading. There will be a gravesite service to remember Lorraine on Monday, August 12th at Valley Memorial Park in Novato, CA. Memorial gifts may be made to the Friends of the Library, 1100 E Street, San Rafael, CA 94901. The family would like to thank the kind, capable, caring staff at Aldersly Assisted Living where she was lovingly cared for these last few years.
