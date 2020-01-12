|
|
Lorraine Marie Priolo (nee Bray) Born January 24, 1935 in San Francisco, CA to Frank and Marjorie Bray (nee Swanson). Lorraine passed away peacefully at home after a courageous battle with several illnesses on January 4, 2020. Lorraine was the loving wife of Sal Joseph Priolo for 63+ years. Loving mother of Robert, (Laura) Carolyn and Christine (Pasquale). Cherished grandmother of Richard, Christopher, Alyson, Andres, Savio, Sergio and Serena, and her great grandchild, Tyler. Also survived by her caring brother, Richard Bray and her many relatives. Lorraine was a sainted woman, wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister and friend. She always had a great attitude and never complained she was the perennial "Energizer Bunny," constantly wanting to help others. Lorraine was a dedicated volunteer at Novato Community Hospital, Novato Senior Citizens Club, St. Vincent DePaul Society, St. Anthony's Church. Novato Druids. She enjoyed travelling on many cruises with Sal as well as being surrounded by her children and grandchildren. Her passions were playing mah jong, cribbage and pedro. She greatly adored her family and friends and will be tremendously missed by all. Family and friends are invited to attend a funeral mass Friday, February 21, 2020 at 12:00 p.m. at St. Anthony's Church, 1000 Cambridge Street, Novato. CA 94947. Private inurnment. A luncheon gathering will follow in the Church Hall. In lieu of flowers contributions can be made to the organization of your choice.
Published in Marin Independent Journal on Jan. 12, 2020