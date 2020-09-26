Lorraine P. Strub Lorraine Patricia Strub left this planet on August 18, 2020 after a long, happy life. Born in Colorado in 1929, she enjoyed her childhood in the Rocky Mountains. She worked as a teacher in Longmont, CO after graduating from University of N. Colorado, then moved west and became a flight attendant. She met a man who shared her love of travel in Don Strub. They married in Sausalito in 1958, then moved their growing family about the country before settling in Mill Valley in 1966. Lorraine was an active volunteer in school PTAs, the Dental Auxiliary and later worked for the government. She was an exceptional mother, studying up on early childhood education. She loved the arts and made sure her kids visited classes, museums, performances, played sports, and could get lost and find their way back to the family on various continents. She was a creative chef and loved to entertain. Lorraine and Don took trips and cruises, and enjoyed every day. They went on picnics, bike rides, wine tasting and generally were poster-children for retirement. She was a private person who was loved by those who knew her. Lorraine lost her husband Don in 2014, and we hope they are reunited now, and traveling together again. She was also preceded in death by her parents, Sherman and Elnora Steinman, her brother, Eugene Steinman and her sister-in-law, Pat Steinman. She will be missed by her children, Tracy Strub, Kimberly Strub (Winston Albert), Fletcher Strub and Cynthia Strub Dietz (Robert Dietz); as well as her grandchildren Spencer Strub, Allely Albert, Perrin Albert, Nicole Strub, Wesley Strub, Zachary Dietz and Attison Dietz. Also part of Lorraine's family is her niece, Mollie Lawniczak (Stephen) and her children Megan and Alex. She felt a strong kinship with her Colorado and Irish relatives. Despite a long, frustrating battle with Parkinson's, she never lost her empathy or sense of humor. There are no plans for a public memorial, but donations may be made in Lorraine's memory to the charity of your choice
.