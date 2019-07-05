|
Louis Algeo Wilkinson Louis passed away on March 28, 2019 at the age of 92. He is survived by his wife Libby Wilkson; his son John; his daughter-in-law Susanne; and three grandchildren: Nicholas, Ashley and Jacob. Louis was born in August of 1926 in New York City to Louis A. and Grace V. Wilkinson. He graduated from Freeport High School in 1944 and was inducted into the United States Navy and served as a Pharmacist's Mate from 1944 - 1945. Lou graduated from the University of Virginia in 1950 and then worked in pharmaceutical sales in New York City for several years before moving to San Francisco, where he went to work for E.R. Squibb. He married Libby in 1957 and they moved to Sausalito. After 35 years in pharmaceutical sales, Louie retired in 1985 and perused his passion for the great outdoors. He joined Coastwalk and for 25 years worked to help create the Marin portion of a continuous trail from Oregon to Mexico. He promoted and managed "work parties" to help with the maintenance of the Point Reyes National Seashore and the Tomales Bay State Park. In 1990 he scouted and devised a two week version the famed Coast to Coast Walk across England, which he led 18 times for the Sierra Club. When Louis was well into his 80's and could no longer lead walking trips, he joined the Sausalito Volunteers for Public Service and was an active member until at 90, he suffered a stroke. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Sierra Club. https://www.sierraclub.org/ways-to-give#donate-maintab
Published in Marin Independent Journal from July 5 to July 7, 2019