Louis Charles (Colonel) Dausse, Jr. Mar 15, 1934 Jan. 30, 2020 Lou passed away peacefully at his home in Portland, Oregon. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 62 years, Barbara, who passed away in November 2018. He was born in Oakland, California to Renee and Louis Dausse and was a long-time resident of San Anselmo, having attended Tamalpais High School and graduated from Drake High School in 1952. In the early 1950s, Lou served in the army and then attended the College of Marin, University of Freiburg in Germany, and the University of California, Berkeley. Lou met and married Barbara Bruckner in 1956. Their daughter, Tina, was born in 1960. Lou worked as a traveling hobby salesman in California and Oregon, where they moved in 1964. After the tragic loss of their daughter in 1982, Lou and Barbara set their life in a new direction as they founded Paper Models International (PMI) in 1983. They imported and sold models to hobby shops in the Pacific Northwest. The business flourished with mail order services and publishing for paper model designers. He and Barbara traveled to model shows across the U.S. and provided top-notch service to loyal customers around the world. Thanks to his methodical, diligent approach, by the time Lou retired in 2009 his catalog included 75 publishers and over 1,000 models. A colleague described him as a "familiar, beloved figure in the world of paper model enthusiasts." In retirement, Lou volunteered at St. Vincent's Hospital in Beaverton. He had an easygoing, calm manner and ever-ready wit, and was a great conversationalist with knowledge on many subjects. He was kind and loving, was well loved, and always brought smiles to people's faces. Lou is survived by his sister Patti Faraday and several nieces and nephews. Memorial donations may be made to UC Berkeley or Bristol Hospice Oregon.
Published in Marin Independent Journal from Mar. 1 to Mar. 7, 2020