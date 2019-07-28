|
Louis Raymond Liberati Louis Raymond Liberati, 88, died Thursday, June 27, 2019 at Marin Convalescent & Rehabilitation Hospital in Tiburon. Lou was born on January 18, 1931 in San Francisco to his parents Jack and Matilda Liberati. He attended Commerce High School where he excelled at Varsity Baseball, earning the coveted MVP award. After graduation, Lou went to work as an apprentice for a cabinet maker where his passion for building began; and following in the footsteps of his grandfather, father and uncles, he also began commercial fishing in Alaska. Just before turning 20, Lou met his "one true love" Jolyne, and they married in 1951. The couple started their life together in San Francisco and eventually moved to Marin. Lou built his young family's first home in Daly City at the age of 25, and along the way discovered he had a remarkable talent for building and construction. With his first home completed, Lou became a General Contractor and went on to start his own company Liberati Construction. Soon Lou was dividing his time between commercial fishing in Alaska during the summer months and building houses in the San Francisco Bay Area the rest of the year. Over the span of his career, Lou built over 30 homes and completed countless remodels. He had an extraordinary talent and his accomplishments live on in the houses he created. Lou was a proud member of Club Italia for over 20 years, serving two years as President. He was also an active member of SIR Branch 22 for 21 years. He made many close friends and attending both monthly meetings meant a lot to him. Lou lived a wonderful life; loving his wife Jolyne, raising a family and the achievement of a successful career. His free time was filled with activities that brought him great joy, including baseball, fishing, bowling, golf, camping in Pinecrest, playing cards, traveling and most of all, working in his shop. Lou was always willing to help others, and will be remembered for his quiet leadership, tenacity and love of life. Lou is survived by his wife of 68 years, Jolyne Liberati; children Denise Liberati and her fiance Stephen Dunwoody; Suzanne Locke and her husband Walt; Jack Liberati and his wife Michelle; grandchildren Amy Locke, Andy Locke and Jack Jr. Liberati; sister Marianna (Nina) Alban and brother Salvatore (Sam) Liberati. He was very loved and will be deeply missed by his family, aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. Family, friends and others whose lives Lou touched are invited to San Rafael Joe's at 931 4th Street on Sunday, August 4, 2019 at 11:30 a.m. to celebrate the life of Lou Liberati with a toast, happy memories and lunch. Assisted by: Monte's Chapel of the Hills, San Anselmo (415) 453-8440
Published in Marin Independent Journal on July 28, 2019