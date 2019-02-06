|
Louise Granados 3/19/35 - 2/2/19 Our mother Louise Granados went to be with the Lord and her loved ones on Saturday. She passed in the quiet morning in the peacefulness of her own home after a long illness of congestive heart failure. She was born in 1935 in Tulare, CA to her Danish immigrant father, Harold Nessen Slaikjer and mother Emma Donohoe Slaikjer. Her brother Lee Roy was born 17 months later. Her family moved to Santa Venetia in 1943 into one of the very first homes built on Vendola Dr. She attended Saint Raphael's and later attended San Rafael High School. When she was 16, she got a job working at the Rafael Movie Theater. She met her future husband Marty at the King Cotton car hop. Her wedding was the first wedding to take place at Blessed Sacrament Church and they were married for 62 years. She was a young mother and they made their home in Santa Venetia where they raised their 6 children. She is preceded in death by daughter Debbie and her husband Marty. She is survived by her adult children Sharon (Jim) Cronin, Kathy (John), Jimmy (Maureen), Michael and Susie. Grandchildren Mary, Michael, Danielle, Andrew, Caitlin, Martin, Olivia, and Ava, great grandchildren Brittany, Serra, Hannah, Kaiya, and William, and great great grand babies Jaeger and Anthony. There is no greater love than to care for your parents in their old age. I wish to personally thank my brother Michael and sister Susie for giving such wonderful care to our Mother, to Kathy for her weekly visits and to Jimmy and Maureen for their special Tuesday night dinners with Mom. Our Mom was always about family, she delighted in her grandchildren and she will be greatly missed. Friends and family are invited to a visitation at 10:00AM and the Funeral Service at 11:00AM, Monday, February 11, 2019 at Pleasant Hills Memorial Park & Mortuary, 1700 Pleasant Hill Road, Sebastopol. Friends are invited to a reception immediately following the funeral at The Villa Restaurant, 3901 Montgomery Dr., Santa Rosa. The family prefers memorial contributions in Louise's memory be made to St. Vincent's School for Boys, 1 St. Vincent Drive, San Rafael, CA 94903. Online condolences may be made at adobecreekfuneralhome. com
Published in Marin Independent Journal from Feb. 6 to Feb. 8, 2019