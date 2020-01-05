|
Louise Keeler Nelson Louise Keeler Nelson, 91, passed peacefully on December 30, 2019 at Villa Marin in San Rafael CA. Sweet, kind, giving and caring, she was the devoted wife of the late Richard (Rick) Corlett Nelson, cherished mother of Anne Miller and Tom Nelson, and grandmother of Jennie and Sean Miller and Azure Beatrice and great-grandmother of Aumri Beatrice. Born September 10, 1928 in San Diego, CA to Merodine Keeler and Richard McIntyre. Louise moved to Berkeley in 1935 with her twin sisters Roberta and Joanne. Her grandfather was the Berkeley poet Charles Keeler and godmother the architect Julia Morgan. She graduated from Bentley School for girls, going on to UC Berkeley where she majored in psychology, belonged to Kappa Alpha Theta Sorority, and received her teaching credential. Louise was teaching First Grade and attending psychology classes at Stanford when she met her husband, Rick Nelson, who was attending Stanford Law School. They were married in Washington, DC on December 27, 1952 and moved to San Francisco, CA where Rick worked as Executive VP for Crown Zellerbach Corporation and later for Crowley Maritime Corporation. In 1955 they moved to Marin County, CA where they resided except for a six-year stint in Vancouver Canada. While raising her children Louise volunteered at Ross School, St. John's Church, Audubon Canyon Ranch, Marin Art and Garden Center, Marin Symphony Board, and in 1984 received her master's degree in Values Education from the San Francisco Theological Seminary. When Rick retired from law in 1985, they traveled extensively and followed their passion for poetry, teaching poetry classes at Dominican University and writing an anthology, Written in the Language of the Heart. In 1999 they moved to Villa Marin where Louise studied painting, gave poetry readings with Rick, and was active in Chorus, Gardening Club, Art Committee and the Newsletter. She was also involved in a Thursday Music Club with close friends. Louise was a talented chef, painter, pianist, photographer, poet, anthologist. She loved singing, walking in nature, had an artistic eye for light and color, and loved watching birds and butterflies with family and friends. Her favorite quote: Love is patient... (1 Corinthians 13) and song: The Sound of Music. Louise sang her way through life, always thanking those around her and telling those close to her how much she loved them and to have a 'wonderful life'. She inspired us all to be better people, to always be grateful, and to live fully. We will miss her deeply. Louise will be remembered at a private family memorial. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Sierra Club, Defenders of Wildlife, Audubon Society, or the iRest Institute.
Published in Marin Independent Journal on Jan. 5, 2020