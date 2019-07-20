|
|
Louise Loren Cicurel Louise Loren Cicurel passed away peacefully in her home in La Quinta, CA, on July 13, 2019. She was beloved by all who knew her. Louise was born on March 11, 1933, in the Bronx, New York, to Louis and Anne Loren. She was an outstanding high school student who went on to study at the American Academy of Dramatic Arts. Louise modeled professionally in New York before moving to Las Vegas, where she interviewed celebrities on her weekly TV talk show entitled "Especially For You." She then moved to San Francisco to work at the Sheraton Palace Hotel, where she met the love of her life, Ralph. Early on, they discovered that Ralph shared a birthday with Louise's mother. Because Louise shared a birthday with her father, they felt that their love was meant to be. They were married in San Francisco on December 29, 1957. In 1966, Louise and Ralph moved to Greenbrae, CA, where they lived for 30 years. In addition to raising their two daughters, Louise partnered with her husband to run the St. Francis Theatre Ticket Office in The St. Francis Hotel. A founding member and past president of the Mannequin League of Marin, she modeled in fashion shows to raise money for various charities. Louise was an avid golfer who scored two holes-in-one. She and Ralph loved taking golf trips together, and in later years lived the retirement of their dreams at PGA-West in La Quinta. Louise was a devoted wife, mother, and "grammy," whose beautiful smile and cheerful laugh brightened everyone's day. Louise was predeceased by many family members, including her parents, Louis and Anne; uncle Gerry George; and niece Ellen "Alex" Scott. She is survived by her loving husband of 61 years, Ralph; two daughters: Leslee (Karl) and Lisa (Troy); two grandchildren: Aisha and Kenny; sister-in-law Carol Scott; niece Chrys; and great-niece Katy Livingston; cousin Johnnie Diserio; and numerous extended family members and dear friends. A Celebration of Life will be held at the PGA West Private Clubhouse on Saturday, October 19th, at 11:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the or a .
Published in Marin Independent Journal from July 20 to July 22, 2019