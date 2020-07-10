Loy Allen Cornett Loy Allen Cornett passed away peacefully on June 22, 2020. He is survived by his wife, Marilyn; daughter Cassandra (Paco); and three grandsons, whom he adored. He is also survived by one sister, Janyce, the last of nine children. He was a loving uncle to all his nieces and nephews, and a friend and mentor to all. He retired from the County of Marin, where he was Chief Park Ranger, a job he loved. Services for family were held at Keatons. Celebration of life to be scheduled. Please leave contact info on Keatons.



