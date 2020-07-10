1/1
Loy Allen Cornett
Loy Allen Cornett Loy Allen Cornett passed away peacefully on June 22, 2020. He is survived by his wife, Marilyn; daughter Cassandra (Paco); and three grandsons, whom he adored. He is also survived by one sister, Janyce, the last of nine children. He was a loving uncle to all his nieces and nephews, and a friend and mentor to all. He retired from the County of Marin, where he was Chief Park Ranger, a job he loved. Services for family were held at Keatons. Celebration of life to be scheduled. Please leave contact info on Keatons.

Published in Marin Independent Journal from Jul. 10 to Jul. 12, 2020.
