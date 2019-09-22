|
|
Lucille Santa It is with great sadness we announce the passing of our mom, Lucille. Born March 26, 1935 on a farm in Ohio. She was the third youngest of 13 kids. After graduating from Mooseheart in 1953, she moved out to California. This is where she met and married Ed Santa. They lived in San Rafael, and together they shared 58 years of marriage and raised four children. She worked for T&B Sports for many years as an engraver, then opened her own engraving business Classic Engravers, until retiring. She was active in many sports, including bowling, skiing, softball and bocce ball. She was always up for a family poker game. She is survived by her children, Rick (Patty), Bob, Ron and Cheryl; six grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. Special thanks to Sunrise and Continuum. A Rosary will be held on Friday, Sept. 27th at 6:00 p.m., St. Raphaels Church. The Funeral is on Saturday, Sept. 28th at 10:00 a.m., St. Raphaels Church. Interment at Mt. Tamalpais Cemetery. Reception to follow.
Published in Marin Independent Journal on Sept. 22, 2019