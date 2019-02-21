|
Luella Evelyn Wiese Age 95 Sept 29, 1923 - Feb. 7, 2019 Luella was born on September 29, 1923 on the Toevs Family Silver Fox Farm near Dallas, Oregon. She began her education in a one room school and went on to Dallas High School and Western Oregon University at Monmouth, Oregon and the University of California at Berkeley. She began her teaching career in Salem Oregon before moving to the Bay Area where she taught in South San Francisco for two years. She married Jim Wiese in 1948; they lived in Richmond, California where he attended the University of California, Berkeley, and Luella taught in the Richmond Public Schools. After Jim's graduation from the University, they moved to Santa Venetia in San Rafael, California; their home for sixty-three years. They raised one son, Robert Wiese. Luella retired from the San Rafael Public Schools in 1982 after nearly forty years of elementary classroom teaching. Luella and Jim lived an adventure-filled life of travelling extensively in Europe, Canada, Alaska and Jamaica, the Bahamas, Mexico and Samoa. In the summer months they lived in their motor home parked on twenty acres near the Central Oregon coast. In the winter they basked in the sun on the Big Island of Hawaii; they went on to live in Hawaii for 14 years, first in Ocean View and then in a condo in Kailua-Kona, before their final move back to Santa Venetia. Luella published two genealogy books about her mother and father's family. She volunteered time as a reading tutor, program director for seniors, church activities and active in book clubs wherever she lived. Luella and Jim were married 64 years. Luella was a positive, amazing and remarkable person, and will be truly missed by her loved ones.
