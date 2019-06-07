|
Lurene Helen Schwedhelm March 13, 1935 - May 28, 2019 Lurene Helen Schwedhelm of Novato, age 84, passed away at her home on May 28th surrounded by family and friends. Lurene was born March 13, 1935 in Berkeley, California. She and her sister, Carol Weisker, were raised in Oakland by their parents, Ellis and Helen Weisker. Lurene married Jim Schwedhelm in 1958, and proceeded to raise a family. They were blessed with three boys, Mike, Tom and Jeff. In 1960, the family moved to Pleasant Hill, CA and in 1972, they moved to Novato, CA, where Lurene resided for the rest of her life. Lurene and Jim, a lieutenant with the Marin County Sheriff's Office, were married for 30 years until Jim's untimely passing in 1988. Once her boys were out on their own, Lurene worked at Valley Memorial Park and Fireman's Fund Insurance until retirement. She was very active with WPAC, a widow's social support group. Lurene loved to play bridge, and was a member of a number of bridge groups. She and her core bridge playing friends would steal away for weekends on the Sonoma coast, playing for the entire weekend. She loved the theater, and would regularly attend plays in San Francisco. She especially loved musicals. She traveled to Germany, Italy, Great Britain, China, Greece, Hawaii, Alaska, and many other US states. Lurene is survived by her sons Mike (Patricia) of Gardnerville, NV; Tom (Jackie) of Santa Rosa, CA; and Jeff (Frances) of El Dorado, CA; her sister Carol of Petaluma, CA; as well as seven grandchildren Tom (TJ), Zachary, Nicole, Troy, Samantha, Tyler and Noelle; and one great-grandson, Austin. Lurene was extremely close with her three daughters-in-law, Patricia, Jackie and Frances. She truly thought of them as her own daughters to her last days. The joy, peace and comfort they gave her throughout her life with them but especially in her final months and days was a gift she treasured. Lurene and her sister Carol shared a bounty of beautiful memories of their lives together. The family will be holding a private interment ceremony, but invites all of Lurene's friends to join them for a Celebration of Life on Saturday, June 22 at 11 a.m. at the Hilltop 1892 Restaurant in Novato, CA for food, beverages and stories about Lurene's life. In lieu of flowers, donations to Hospice By The Bay in Larkspur would be appreciated.
