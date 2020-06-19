Lydia Fleming

I will always hold some very fond memories of growing up with Lydia. She was like an aunt to me, being that she and my mother grew up best of friends. I traveled through Europe with Lydia and her family. Lydia was always comic relief. I had the opportunity of working with her for a while when she was working in Marin County ROV office. The last few years were tough ones for both her and my mother. Her passing will surely leave a huge void in the lives of everybody who had the opportunity of knowing Lydia. May she rest in peace. Godspeed Lyd. Memories live on.

Karen M Shine

Friend