|
|
Lydia Maria Pietrosilli Lydia Maria Pietrosilli, a remarkable and talented woman, passed away on March 18, 2020. Born in Austria, she and her family lived through the devastation of World War II. It was several years after this historic event that she met and married her soulmate, Albert Pietrosilli, and came to America. A superior seamstress, Lydia produced many perfectly sewn slipcovers, bed spreads, and shades. She was called upon to work for a number of high-end designers and customers up and down the East Coast, among them Albert Einstein. She eventually opened her own business, "Lydia's Slip Cover Shop" in Corte Madera. Over the next 70 years she and Al moved from New Jersey to California and raised their son, Bernard, of who she was so proud. She also became Mom to her daughter-in-law, Jeanne and had a great influence on the lives of her granddaughters, Michelle Etter and Katie Schurtz. Her six great-grandchildren were the joy of her later years. Lydia's death leaves an unfillable hole in the lives of her family. Her humor, wisdom, practical advice, and unconditional love will be greatly missed. Her spirit will live on in the lives of family and friends that she has touched.
Published in Marin Independent Journal from Mar. 31 to Apr. 5, 2020