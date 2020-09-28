Lydia May Angelini Lydia May Angelini, 93, wife of the late Albert H. Angelini, passed away on Friday, April 10, 2020. Lydia was born in Skaneateles, NY on September 28, 1926 to the late Agnes and Roy Helmer. Lydia left New York at 18 years old and moved to San Francisco, CA where she was accepted into a Navy nursing program. She completed her RN training and later received a BS in Public Health from San Francisco State University. She worked as a nurse primarily at Marin General Hospital and Sonoma Developmental Center, where she lovingly took care of those in her charge. She loved reading, gardening, traveling and most of all she loved her family. She always sacrificed her needs for the good of her family. Lydia will always be remembered as a selfless daughter, wife and mother. She had a quiet strength, fun-loving nature and never complained. She looked on the bright side of everything and was always optimistic about the future. She leaves behind her daughter Susan Laybourn and her husband Paul Laybourn of Fort Collins, CO; two sons, David Angelini and his wife Ingrid Angelini of Mariposa, CA; Phillip Angelini and his wife Alexis of San Diego, CA; and five grandchildren, Katie Laybourn, William Laybourn, Nick Angelini, Alexa Angelini, and Luke Angelini. The family wishes to express their sincere gratitude to Centre Avenue Health and Rehab Facility, and Pathways Hospice of Larimer County, Colorado for their wonderful and loving attention. A special thanks to both organizations for taking such excellent care of our parents. A memorial will be planned on the Marin side of the Golden Gate Bridge at a future date.



