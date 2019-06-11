|
Lynn Theilacker Carew Aged 69, died peacefully on May 27, 2019, after a courageous two-year battle with breast cancer. Her loving spouse June was by her side. Born and raised in California, Lynn spent much of her life in Marin, San Francisco, and The Sea Ranch. She graduated from Dominican University, where she was class valedictorian, before earning her Juris Doctorate degree from USF. Lynn became an Administrative Law Judge for the CPUC, and quickly advanced to become the Chief Administrative Law Judge, and then Chief of Staff for Commissioner Chong. Lynn served the CPUC for 28 years with distinction, fairness, judicial integrity and loyalty. Lynn joyfully embraced life. She loved living at The Sea Ranch with her long-term partner June Wilson. She enjoyed travel, birding, hiking, and spending time with her beloved pets, Ben, Lola Emma, and her late guide dog breeder Hershey. She is predeceased by her parents Margaret and William Theilacker. She is survived by many wonderful friends and family including her spouse June Wilson, in-laws Robert and Agnes Wilson, sisters Erin Theilacker (Daryl) and Colleen, sister in-law Caryl Stevenson (Russ), and her nieces and nephews, Courtney, Lynsey and Patrick Knapp and Dylan Lymburner. Lynn will always be remembered for her dignity, kindness, generosity, and her determination in the face of adversity. She had a quick wit and a compassionate spirit, and saw the positive in everyone. She was a good person, who will forever live in our hearts. A small private memorial will be held in the future.
Published in Marin Independent Journal on June 11, 2019