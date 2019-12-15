|
Lynne O'Shea Kelly Nov. 20, 1958 - Dec 10, 2019 Died unexpectedly on December, 10 2019. She was born in Carmel, California to John O'Shea and Marilyn Thatcher and grew up in Marin County, California with her three siblings Kathleen, John and Patrick O'Shea. She attended Marin Catholic High School and studied political science at UC Berkeley and law at the University of San Francisco. She was an attorney who practiced educational, patent, and contract law after passing the bar in both California and Colorado. Lynne met her husband, Kevin Kelly in Greenbrae, California and they were married at Saint Anselm's Church in Ross, CA on December 6, 1986. They have three children, Keelin Kelly, Caroline Fetterolf and Kevin Kelly, who were all born in Marin County, CA. The family moved to Colorado in 1995 and built a vibrant life of love and community there. Lynne was active in her community; volunteering with her family at local food banks, providing foster care for animals, serving as a CASA volunteer for foster children and supporting services like the Denver Rescue Mission. Lynne lived each day with her heart wide open, touching the lives of many people she encountered with her nurturing and warm spirit. She cared deeply about people, their stories and built meaningful connections with people wherever she went. Lynne is survived by her husband, three children, mother, her three siblings and a number of other living relatives and close friends. She is preceded in death by her father, John O'Shea. Memorial donations can be made to the Pax Christi Catholic Church, Littleton, CO or the Denver Rescue Mission.
Published in Marin Independent Journal on Dec. 15, 2019