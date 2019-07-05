|
Maayan Kenneth Jones Maayan Kenneth Jones, 46, tragically passed away on Wednesday, June 26, 2019, at the John Muir Hospital after suffering injuries at the foothills of Mount Diablo. He was doing one of the things he enjoyed most - riding his bike on the mountain. Born in Israel, Maayan moved to the United States with his family at the age of one. He grew up in Stockton, went to Tokay High School, and graduated from UC Santa Cruz in 1995. He excelled as a finance analyst in the insurance industry. Maayan was an avid outdoorsman who loved backpacking, camping, mountain biking, fishing, surfing, and skateboarding. He enjoyed sports and loved coaching kids' soccer and baseball. Maayan is survived by his three beloved boys: Sasha, Jordan, and Ben; his wife Valentina; his parents Kenneth and Devorah; his brother Shaki of Stockton; his cousins, nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, and many friends. The graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, July 8, 2019, at Valley Memorial Park Cemetery in Novato. The family would like to extend their sincere gratitude to QBE, the County of Marin, North Marin Community Services, and the entire Novato community for their outpouring of love, support, and care. In lieu of flowers, the family would like donations in Maayan's name made to North Marin Community Services, Marin County Parks and Open Space, and San Ramon Elementary School.
Published in Marin Independent Journal on July 5, 2019