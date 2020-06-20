Mabel Chuen Kleiser
1942 - 2020
Mabel Chuen Kleiser Dec. 28, 1942 - June 16, 2020 Chuen Kleiser - loving wife, Mom, family and friend - passed away peacefully at home in Novato, California, on Tuesday, June 16, 2020. She was born Chuen Jang in Lung Chuen (Dragon River), Guangdong Province, China to her father, Chew Kow Jang, and mother, Chu Moon Jang. She spent her childhood during a time of war and political turmoil in China and Hong Kong, becoming a person of strong character and someone who could understand and withstand the difficulties of life. After moving with her family to San Francisco in the 1950s, Chuen attended Galileo High School, and went on to become a licensed underwriter. In partial retirement, she worked for West Marine, Boat US, and Loch Lomond Marina. Chuen spent the last 30 years of her life in close and loving companionship with her husband, Jim Kleiser, enjoying nature, trips to Hawaii, nights at the opera and visits with her grandchildren in Arizona. She was known for her tremendous strength of spirit, good humor and kindness. Chuen was a big presence in a little package who influenced and touched the hearts of so many who had the good fortune to meet and know her. She is survived by her husband, Jim Kleiser; her siblings, Michael Jang and Evangeline Spindler; her children, Aric Johnson and Alise Halbert; her two grandchildren, Christian and Chad Johnson; and all the Kleiser, Johnson and Halbert families who grew to know and admire her.

Published in Marin Independent Journal from Jun. 20 to Jun. 22, 2020.
