Maggee Revenko Maggee (Maude) Seaman Revenko was born on July 27, 1943 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin to Katherine and William Seaman. She graduated from the University of Arizona, and while visiting her sister in San Francisco she met her husband Victor Revenko. They married on December 28, 1966 and raised two daughters, Laura and Elizabeth. Maggee was an active volunteer over the years. She was a docent at Audubon Center and GGNRA, and a volunteer at San Domenico School and several hospitals. She employed her creativity and love of history while working as assistant curator at Marin Miwok Museum, and her strong belief in excellent education for girls while working in the bookstore at San Domenico School. She had a passion for knitting Icelandic sweaters and matching hats, especially while watching the Olympics and action movies. She enjoyed being outdoors: exploring geology and stargazing, visiting seals at the Marine Mammal Center, picnicking with family on the top of Mt. Tam, walking on Rodeo Beach and snorkeling in Hawaii. She was self-taught in guitar and piano and enjoyed singing show tunes (loudly) in her car and carols at Christmas. She was almost never without a cat or a book. She had a brilliant and creative mind, with a strong sense of honor and family, and a knack for making daily life fun and funny. She was one-of-a-kind with a rapier wit, warm spirit and amazing resilience. Despite several health challenges, she stayed optimistic and strong, and, most importantly, herself through it all. She enjoyed being part of the community with her husband including the Commonwealth Club of California and Ross Valley Players. Maggee is survived by her husband Victor, daughter Laura and son-in-law Mike, and daughter Elizabeth and partner Matt. She was predeceased by her sister Marie Louise Sandine (spouse Ken). She had many cousins and extended family including Kathy and Reg Barrett and family (Heather and Lewis, Wade), Liz and Curt Collier, Barbi Barrett, Ron Revenko and family (Tim, Casey, Sean), Linda and Gary Backens and family (Michael and Lisa, David), Rich and Annette Bernat and family (Aylssa, Danielle, Rachael), Katie and Steve Bernat and family (Melissa and Ted, Nick). In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her name to the Marine Mammal Center https:// www.marinemammal science.orgor Marin Agricultural Land & Trust https://www.malt.org
Published in Marin Independent Journal on Apr. 14, 2019