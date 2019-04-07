Home

Maggee S. Revenko Maggee (Maude) Seaman Revenko was born in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. She graduated from the University of Arizona. She met her husband Victor in San Francisco, married and raised two daughters, Laura and Liz. She had a brilliant, creative mind and generous heart. Her work and volunteering showcased her love of the outdoors and commitment to education and community. Maggee lived life to the fullest extent, surrounded by loving family and friends. Her unbelievably positive attitude and sense of optimism was only outdone by her creative mind and sense of humor. A Celebration of Life is scheduled on April 13th, please contact the family for details. Donations may be made in her name to the Marine Mammal Center or Marin Agricultural Land & Trust.
Published in Marin Independent Journal on Apr. 7, 2019
