John Joseph "Buddy" Dineen, Jr. Major, USAF December 31, 1922 March 21, 2020 Dad passed away, age 97, from this world to join those who have preceded him and who he dearly missed. He was laid to rest at Valley Memorial Cemetery, Novato, CA, on March 27, 2020. John was born on New Year's Eve, 1922, to John Joseph Sr. and Mary "Mae" Dineen, and raised in Winchester, Massachusetts. He attended St. Mary's school in Winchester and eagerly worked extra hours delivering papers, groceries, etc., to pay for flight lessons, completing his first "solo" on October 5, 1941. With the advent of WWII, and earning his command wings in "anything that flew" he traveled the world from coast to coast and continent to continent in everything from biplanes to jets, including bombers, fighters and transports. Along those travels he met and married Eunice Hack of Colorado Springs, CO at a USO dance that lasted 62 years and brought into the world five children. His Air Force career led him through WWII, the Korean War, Cold War, and Vietnam, with many amazing stories that only his Greatest Generation can claim. He obtained a Bachelor's of Arts degree from San Francisco State University, and in addition to his Command Pilot rating, was an Air Force Communications Officer. Upon his Air Force retirement after 24 years of service, he obtained his teaching credential from Dominican University, San Rafael, California. He taught another 23 years in the Dixie School District in Marin County, CA. He often stated that the scariest moments of his entire Air Force career paled in comparison to facing down sixth graders! He remained at the forefront of aviation, instructing pilots in the San Francisco Bay Area, developing Private, Instrument, and Commercial Ground School courses which he held at Indian Valley College in Novato, CA, taught to a "standing room only" student body who enjoyed his wit and flying stories. With nearly 18,000 hours of flight time logged (probably morehe said he got bored with logging it all after a while!), mishap-free, in over 20 different types of military and civil aircraft, few could match his skills. Well into his 90's he flew beautifully, one with his aircraft. As a family, we were all taught to fly and with financial diligence, mom allowed dad to buy a family plane that became better known as our airborne station wagon. We always waited eagerly on Saturday mornings for Dad to announce that it was "A GOOD DAY TO FLY," and off we'd go. John is preceded in death by his wife Eunice; daughter Diane Yvonne; and son John "Chip" Dineen III; and brother, Daniel Francis Dineen. He leaves behind three children and their spouses, Barbara Dineen-Richard (Maurice), James Dineen (Debra), and Stephen Dineen (Eileen); five grandchildren and spouses, Sean (Theresa), Spencer (Jamie), Lauren (Timothy), Jay and Angela; and three great-grandchildren: Piper, Cora and Edie Dineen. He also leaves behind a legacy of hundreds of aviators who still ply the skieskeep your wings level and true! As Dad always told everyone he met, never goodbye, but "WE'LL BE SEEING YOU LATER!" The family requests that donations be made in John's name to: The , https://www.woundedwarriorproject.org/. Due to the current health crisis, a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Published in Marin Independent Journal on Apr. 11, 2020