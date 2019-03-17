|
|
Marcia Anne Speer Marcia passed away on Tuesday February 26th, 2019 with her family by her side. Marcia was a third generation San Franciscan, born to Helen and Cornelius Harrigan. She attended St. Phillips Grammar School and St. Paul's High School. She met her husband, Joe Speer, of 66 years at a St. Paul's High School dance. Marcia is survived by her husband Joe Speer, daughters Marcy Martin, Terry Speer and her grandson Joe Ryan. She is predeceased in death by her parents Helen and Neil, brothers Neil, Richard and Robert Harrigan. Marcia was a high spirited, passionate person who had a zest for living a full life. Marcia was an amazing Mother to her two daughters Marcy and Terry. They enjoyed luncheons, traveling, political discussions, entertaining and a cold martini together. She was a devoted Grandmother to her Grandson Joe Ryan. Marcia (Nin) loved following Joe's baseball career throughout high school, college and his current minor league team. Her grandson Joe meant everything to her. (My little guy) Marcia was married to Joe Speer for 66 years. After retirement from PG&E in 1992, Marcia and Joe became "World Travelers" They were fortunate enough to visit many countries such as Russia, China, Thailand, Yemen, Spain, Mexico and other parts of the world. They also enjoyed travelling with both friends and family on Windjammer cruises and various cruise ship lines. When not travelling Marcia enjoyed entertaining at home. Enjoying many celebrations surrounded by family and friends. Marcia was an amazing hostess, cooking amazing meals. Her home was open to all who wanted to enjoy good food and lots of laughs. Marcia loved living in her Novato home of 24 years. She was an active member of the Woman's Club and a long term member of local yacht clubs. Marcia will be missed greatly by her Husband Joe, Daughters Marcy and Terry and her Grandson Joe. She was a strong force in all our lives. You live on in all of us. You're loving Family. Donations in Marcia's name may be made to: St. Jude's, Marin Humane Society and Guide Dogs for the Blind. A private celebration of life is being planned.
Published in Marin Independent Journal on Mar. 17, 2019