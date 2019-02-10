|
Marcia G. Frank Passed away on January 4, 2019 in Dedham, MA at the age of 90. She is survived her two sons Lawrence Frank of San Diego, CA and Bill Frank of Newton, MA, her daughter Ellen Frank of Antioch, CA, and her grandchildren Jason and Adam Frank of Newton, MA. Marcia was born in the Bronx on March 27, 1928 to Leo and Rose Alpiner, both of whom emigrated from Russia. She was predeceased by her sister, Diana Lichtenstein of Cleveland Heights, Ohio. Marcia was a 1946 graduate of Glenville High School in Cleveland, Ohio, and earned her bachelor's degree in nursing from the Frances Payne Bolton School of Nursing of Western Reserve University (now Case Western Reserve University) in Cleveland. She received the highest score in the state of Ohio when she took the examination to receive her nursing license in 1950. She began her nursing career at Mt. Sinai Hospital in Cleveland. She later moved to San Francisco, where she met and married her husband of 57 years, Milton Frank, who passed away in 2014. Marcia and Milton lived in Burlingame, then San Francisco, and eventually moved to San Rafael, CA in 1963, where they lived until 2010, at which time they moved to Dedham, MA. Marcia was known for her sense of humor, the warmth of her personality and her life-long commitment to learning and her great kindness. A funeral service is scheduled for February 15, 2019, 11:00 AM Mount Tamalpais cemetery in San Rafael, CA.
Published in Marin Independent Journal on Feb. 10, 2019