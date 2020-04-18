|
Marcia Hagen Marcia passed away on Friday, March 20. Marcia was born in Los Angeles, CA on April 18, 1936 to Lou and Gertrude Norwood. She graduated from UCLA in 1959 with a degree in History and moved to Northern California to teach at Drake High School. While at Drake she met Ellsworth Hagen, a Biology teacher, and they were married in 1960 and moved into the house Ells built for them in Fairfax. Marcia lived there for the next 60 years, with summer trips to Tahoe to the cabin that Ells also built. She became an honorary Norwegian, hosting with Ells their famous yearly lutefisk party. In addition to raising her kids and working as a substitute teacher, Marcia worked for the Marin Educational Foundation, counseling students and their families on how to afford college. She also worked tirelessly for the League of Women Voters, the Drake Scholarship Foundation, and the Fairfax Library. Marcia was a great Jewish mother, mother-in-law, and grandmother; an informed West Coast Democrat who cared deeply about education, she was the social hub of her family. She passed on her values to her children and grandchildren, as well as her joy of cooking, sewing, reading, and gardening. Marcia is survived by her son, Edward Hagen; daughter-in-law Nicole Hess Hagen; daughter, Joan Hagen; son-in-law Bill Durham; and grandchildren Catalina and Katja Hagen and Sophie and Alex Durham; as well as her sister, Rita Greb.
Published in Marin Independent Journal on Apr. 18, 2020