Margaret Helen Dufficy-Kang Meg Dufficy-Kang, age 67, passed away peacefully at home, November 7, 2020 from lung cancer. She was a fourth generation San Rafael resident. Meg was predeceased by her loving parents, Helen and Rafael Dufficy, Jr. and her brother, Dan Dufficy. She is survived by her devoted husband of 35 years, Douglas Kang; brothers Brud and Rob Dufficy; sister Kathleen Dufficy Conroy; and a myriad of nieces, nephews, cousins, colleagues and friends. Meg attended San Domenico, San Rafael High School, UC Berkeley and University of Oregon. Some of her notable professional work included many years at Hospice by the Bay and as a board member for the Marin County Chinese Association. Surely, Meg will be best remembered for her extraordinary spirit, passion for life and adventure, world travel and spoken languages, love of nature, the full moon, and Halloween! She touched many lives with her kindness, grace and humility. Her pursuit of knowledge, wisdom and truth was an inspiration to all. A private memorial service will be held in the Spring. Donations in Meg's honor may be made to: Chagdud Gonpa Foundation, PO Box 279, Junction City, CA 96048.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store