Margaret (Marge) Hughes A Corte Madera resident for 65 years, passed on December 7 from complications of Alzheimer's. Born August 11, 1929 in West New York, NJ to Roland and Madeline Doremus, Marge was always the beloved "Sis" to her older brothers Richard and Roland. Marge was a true child of the Depression and her exploits and generous nature through the years showed that spirit clearly. Marge played AAU basketball in high school and was a member of an adventurous young women's motorcyclist club. After a brief stint at college, she worked at Met Life before moving to Chicago where she met her future husband Dilworth Lee Hughes. After marrying, they moved back to Dil's native Corte Madera. Marge loved Northern California and set down deep roots. For years, the Hughes opened their home to foster children who were raised as family members. Marge took annual trips back east to visit relatives and friends, usually driving solo across the country. An avid tourist, she enjoyed traveling the world, however Northern Calif was her all-time favorite place. She took long Sunday drives to explore new places and became an accomplished tour guide. Her door was always open to family & friends to stay and she enjoyed taking them to her favorite places in the Bay Area. Marge was a fabulous cook and enjoyed entertaining. She became a good bridge player; loved crosswords, was an avid reader, passionately followed the 49ers, and was a lifetime member of Eastern Star. After retiring from McCann-Erickson advertising agency in SF, Marge volunteered at the Marin Food Bank and for Blind and Vision Impaired of Marin. Marge was predeceased by her husband Dil and her son Tom. She is survived by her daughters Barbara Lee (David Lilker) and Kim (Joel Garrett) and her grandchildren Lee and Aaron Schimmel, Kelly Garrett, and Heather, Madeleine and Thomas Hughes. A gathering to celebrate Marge will be held on the lawn at Marin Rod and Gun Club on Saturday, March 7th at 1:00-5:00. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Alzheimer's research or any Humane Society/SPCA.
Published in Marin Independent Journal on Jan. 12, 2020