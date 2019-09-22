|
Margaret M. Murphy Margaret (Peggy) M. Murphy, 95, passed away on August 27, 2019 at home surrounded by her loving family. Born in Whittier, CA, Peggy was employed as a stenographer at North American Aviation Company, when she met the man who would be her husband for 73 years. On February 5, 1946, she married Lt. James S. Murphy, USAF. As a military wife, she travelled to new assignments for the next 20 years. The rock of the family, she created a comfortable home for her growing family, at numerous locations in Japan, Okinawa, Hawaii, and Continental US. During typhoons, she would ride out the weather alone with her kids, when Jim had to evacuate Air Force aircraft out of the danger zone. In 1964, she established the family's last home front in Novato, CA, where she enjoyed her expanding family until her death. She was a member of the Officers' Wives Club and volunteered as a "Gray Lady" at local base hospitals, visiting and assisting patients. She enjoyed knitting, crocheting and jewelry-making, but her greatest pride and joy was her family. Peggy's spirit lives on in her eight children, 13 grandchildren, and seven great-grandchildren. A partial Rosary at 12:45 p.m., followed by Mass at 1:00 p.m., is scheduled at Our Lady of Loretto Church in Novato on September 28, 2019. Interment will be on September 30, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Sacramento Valley National Cemetery in Dixon, CA. Donations in Peggy's name may be made to Hospice by the Bay, in lieu of flowers.
Published in Marin Independent Journal on Sept. 22, 2019