Margaret Orlando Levine On Wednesday, August 26, 2020, Margaret Levine ascended to the astral realm at the age of 67. She would like you to know that it was a young 67. She was a loving wife to Dan, who promised her a lifetime technicolor romance and did not disappoint. They celebrated their 40th anniversary on May 25. And she raised two children, Samara and Jed, who still can't believe they were lucky enough to have her as a mom. She also served as a surrogate mother/caregiver to countless othersfrom her nieces and nephews to Jed and Samara's friends to any random stranger who was lucky enough to cross her path. Margaret lived to help others. As a nurse, she volunteered to help Cambodian refugees on the Thai border in 1980, victims of Hurricane Katrina in Louisiana in 2005, and asylum seekers stuck in horrifying conditions on the U.S.-Mexico border just last year. When wildfires rendered her students homeless, she opened up her home to them. When she encountered a crying stranger in a rest stop bathroom, she detoured a family road trip by 100 miles to give her a ride. When her brother-in-law Bob was on a ventilator, she spent every night in his ICU room, sleeping on a window cushion so he wouldn't be alone. If someone was in trouble, Margaret was there. Margaret started her life in Buffalo, New York. After helping a friend move to San Francisco, she discovered it didn't have a blistering winter and she never left. After a long career as a nurse, Margaret went back to school and earned her doctorate from the University of Minnesota. She then went on to have a second career: teaching nursing students at Dominican University and the University of San Francisco. She finished teaching her last cohort in early August. Margaret found fulfilment in the practice of Sukyo Mahikari and the act of giving divine light (Okiyome) for over 30 years. More recently, she transformed her own home into a community center for giving light. Margaret was diagnosed with cancer in February, and got to spend the last six months of her life doing what she loved more than anythingspending time with her family. Because of the pandemic, she was able to have Dan, Samara, Jed, her son-in-law Jerzy, and her future son-in-law Selim, all under one roof. They laughed together, cooked together, walked together, and watched Parks and Rec together. It is time that they will all be eternally grateful for having, even if they wished for more. Margaret passed peacefully, surrounded by her family. She will be remembered as someone who was as warm as she was funny, as audacious as she was humble, and as loving as she was loved. She treated every day, every meal, every conversation, as if it were the best, most important one ever. She truly lived in the moment with a deep sense of gratitudeand she inspired everyone around her to do the same. A private interment was held at Fernwood Cemetery in Mill Valley. Memorial services will be held once we're all able to hug each other again. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Bay Area Border Relief, an organization that was very important to her, which has set up the Margaret Levine Memorial Fund. You can donate and/or leave memories and photos at www.margaretlevine.com