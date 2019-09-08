|
|
Margaret Severance Grey Passed away peacefully at home on August 24, 2019. She was 96 years old. Margaret was born in Great Falls, Montana on August 27, 1922. Her parents were Roy Harold Severance and Anna Milne Severance. Roy was born in North Dakota and, after attending dental school at Northwestern University, moved westward to Great Falls to open his dental office. Anna was born in Aberdeen, Scotland, and, at age 16, followed her own father to Great Falls, where she met Roy. Margaret was the youngest of Roy and Anna's four children. She attended schools in Great Falls. In 1927, her father and two brothers, Harold and Bob, built a family cabin in the Little Belt Mountains in the Lewis & Clark National Forest, about 40 miles outside Great Falls. The cabin was primitive, uninsulated and without electricity, running water, or telephone service, but the family thereafter spent many wonderful summers there, usually staying until the school year would begin after Labor Day. In 1929, Margaret's brother Harold left Great Falls to attend Stanford University. Margaret's older sister, Helen Beth, followed Harold to Stanford a few years later, and Margaret then also headed to Stanford in 1940. While working on the kitchen staff at Stanford, Margaret met John Robert (Jack) Grey, Jr., who was a fellow "hasher" from Glendale, California. Very soon the two became inseparable, and Margaret attended summer school in 1942 and 1943 in order to graduate early so that she and Jack could be married in August 1943. The two embarked on a wonderful marriage that lasted for more than 67 years until Jack's death in 2011. Margaret and Jack initially settled in Southern California, where their three sons, John Robert III, Douglas Peter, and Richard Severance, were born. In 1957, as a result of Jack's employment with Chevron Corporation, the family moved to Salt Lake City, and then in early 1963, to the Bay Area. Margaret and Jack lived in Marin County thereafter, first in Greenbrae, then in Tiburon, and finally at Villa Marin in San Rafael. They enjoyed a wonderful life together during all of this time. They traveled extensively together, spent a great deal of precious time with their children and their families, and enjoyed the company of many good friends. Margaret was a wonderful mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She was blessed all her life with athletic skill and an interest in sports. She was a notable tennis player while growing up in Montana and played on the Stanford women's basketball team. Some years later, Stanford awarded her a Varsity "letter," which she was proud to receive.) She sat through countless hours of her sons' baseball and football games, played golf around the world, learned to ski in Salt Lake City and always enjoyed attending Stanford football games with Jack. She was also good for a game of catch on the front lawn with a baseball or a football. She loved each of her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren with all her heart and took great pleasure in watching them grow and build their own families and lives. She was equally loved in return. She is survived by two of her sons, Douglas and Richard, nine grandchildren and fifteen great-grandchildren. The family wishes to thank Maria Benson, Edna Sosa, Rosamia Roth and Claudia Calderon, all of whom provided excellent and devoted care to Margaret during the past few years. No memorial service is planned, as the family will have a private gathering at a later time. Memorial contributions may be made to the Great Falls Public Schools Foundation, P. O. Box 2429, Great Falls, MT 59403, www.gfpsfoundation.org, or to any other .
Published in Marin Independent Journal from Sept. 8 to Sept. 10, 2019