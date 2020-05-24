Margaret TaddeucciFebruary 21, 1940 - May 13, 2020San Rafael, CAOn Wednesday, May 13, 2020, Margaret Ann (Malley) Taddeucci passed away peacefully at home after a six year battle with cancer and more recent complications with Parkinson's.Margi was born on February 21, 1940, in San Francisco, CA to Edward and Teresa (Bannan) Malley. She received her bachelor's degree from Dominican College in 1961 and six months later married the love of her life, John Taddeucci. They raised a son, Dominic (Stacey) Taddeucci, and two daughters, Maria (Arnie) von Massenhausen and Christina (Victor) Radeff, in the San Rafael home Margi lived in as a teen. She may have asked you about your grandchildren, but she was only being polite. The ones she truly cared about were her own; Alexandra (Ronan) Taddeucci Baynes, Patrick (Lauren) Taddeucci, AJ, Maggie, and Cloie von Massenhausen, and Elena, Johnny, and Mia Radeff.Raised with a love for travel, Margi made a career as a travel agent for over 20 years, helping family and friends see the world in style. She was a meticulous planner and worked to ensure the finest details were in place so that your experience was truly unique and unforgettable, all before the internet was available.She was also raised to love golf, and if John wanted to spend time with her, he might as well play too. The Meadow Club was her happy place. Golfing with friends, hosting family holidays, or hitting the driving range, she enjoyed the serenity and beauty the club had to offer. It was the site of her own wedding reception, and countless happy occasions. She enjoyed the friendly competition of team play and took pride being involved in various committees through the years.Margi taught her family many valuable lessons that will stay with them forever. To name a few: When purchasing a piece of clothing, always complete the outfit; when on the green, never walk across your opponent's putting line; keep a valid passport, as you never know when an adventure could present itself; and finally, love fiercely. Family and friends are everything.Margi was preceded in death by her father Ed and mother Teresa, her sister Mary T (Malley) Parks, and her brother-in-law Joseph (Mary K) Dooling. She is survived by her husband John, three children and their spouses, eight grandchildren, sister Mary K (Malley) Dooling, brother Ed Malley, and several nieces and nephews.Funeral arrangements will be private. We hope to celebrate Margi's life with friends and family when circumstances allow. The family asks that any donations be made to your favorite local charity. In other words, John says no casseroles please.Assisted by Monte's Chapel of the Hills, San Anselmo.