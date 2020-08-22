Margaret W. Rombach Margaret "Peggie" Rombach, born August 7, 1929, has gone to meet her God on May 24, 2020. She was a resident of Larkspur, Novato, Upper Lake, CA and Ashland, OR. Predeceased by her ex-husband Marcel, and long-time beau Don Mills; Peg was the mother of Kim Rombach Smith-Harpham, Kit Rombach and Rex Rombach (Jane). She was the beloved grandmother of six and great-grandmother of six. Known to many as "Mrs. R," she began teaching at 18; only slightly older than her students. She taught at Marin Catholic, Hill Junior High and Novato High School, retiring in 1990. She was a P.E. teacher, coach, mentor and friend. She influenced countless students to become teachers, coaches, or the best people they could be. Mrs. R never forgot a name and knew her students' names from day two. In 1987, Peggie was inducted into the San Francisco State University Hall of Fame for Athletics. A member of the International Track and Field Association, she attended many Olympic Games. With a great voice, Peg sang in church choirs in Novato (Novato Presbyterian ) and Upper Lake. An animal lover, with her partner, Don Mills, she raised sheep that grazed the hills above Terra Linda to help with fire control. Peg was quick to laugh, offer some keen wit or push up her glasses with that certain finger. Humble and generous, she was always ready to lend assistance or support. Peg had a famous Rolodex with over 400 names and dates. She always sent birthday cards and congrats for life events to former students and friends. At Christmas, her living space was filled with hundreds of cards sent in return. The family is grateful for the loving care by her "Visiting Angels" and Hospice of Jackson County, OR. Due to Covid-19, no public services are planned. Donations in her memory can be made to a charity of your choice
