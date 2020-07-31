1/1
Margot Beckett
1923 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Margot's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Margot Beckett
Jan. 9, 1923 - Jul. 25, 2020
Palo Alto
Margot (Peggy) Beckett January 9 1923-July 25th 2020 passed away peacefully of natural causes at home.
Margot Wrenn Beckett was born Margot Lucile Wrenn in San Diego, CA to her parents, Margot Talmadge Wilkins and Paul George Wrenn, both of Washington DC. Paul Wrenn was Captain in the U. S. Navy, and they traveled the Far East for many years. Peggy had many fascinating stories of growing up in China, Malaysia and the Philippines in the 1930's.
After returning to California, she attended UC Berkeley, where she met a dashing young man from Stanford University while performing a joint Berkeley/Stanford theater production. She married John (Jack) Collier Beckett at a Navy wedding at Mare Island, California in November 1941. They raised their family in Kentfield where they entertained the neighbors with an elaborate backyard electric train and took many beloved family camping trips in the Gold Lake region of the Sierra. Jack and Peggy settled in Palo Alto where Jack worked at Hewlett Packard, and Peggy made many friends, hosted wonderful parties and enjoyed her hobbies of sewing, fine cooking, reading, crosswords, and films. She loved to travel and enjoy live theatre and was a lifelong supporter of the arts. Peggy always knew the right thing to do in every situation and made sure her kids and grandchildren did too. She was proud to be a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution.
Peggy is survived by her three sons, Paul (Tuck) Tucker Beckett and his wife Ann, of Soledad, James (Jim) Wrenn Beckett and his wife Elizabeth, of Palo Alto, and William (Will) John Beckett and his wife Michelle Murray, of Aptos, California, her six granddaughters, Margot, Quita, Heather, Helena, Sophie and Elaine and ten great grandchildren in California, Ireland and Japan and family and friends worldwide. Services will be private. Donations may be made:
Disabled American Veterans
Washington National Cathedral
Daughters of the American Revolution
Colonial Williamsburg
San Francisco Symphony
Address: 399 S San Antonio Rd, Los Altos, CA 94022
Phone: (650) 948-6619


View the online memorial for Margot Beckett

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Marin Independent Journal Obits on Jul. 31, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by MarinIJ.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved