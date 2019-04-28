|
|
Maria Bakonyvari Longtime resident of San Rafael and parishioner of St. Raphael's parish. Born in Budapest, Hungary on May 17, 1935, Maria passed away peacefully in her home on April 11 from complications related to Alzheimer's. Maria was passionate about singing in the parish choir both at St. Raphael's and then St. Anne after moving to Walnut Creek in 2012. Maria was preceded in death by her husband Laszlo in 2010 and her son Laszlo Paul in 2013. She is survived by her children: George, Marie, Peter and Albert; son-in-law Steve; daughters-in-law Erin and Yukie; and nine grandchildren: Juliet, Andreas, Kika, Livia, Ayanna, Seika, Ryan, Katie and Matthew. Mammama was loved and will be missed by all. Services will be held on May 3 at St. Raphael's parish in San Rafael. A rosary will be said at 10:30 a.m. followed by a Mass at 11:30 a.m. Reception to follow. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Fisher Center for Alzheimer's Research Foundation: (www.alzinfo.org).
Published in Marin Independent Journal on Apr. 28, 2019