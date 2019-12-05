|
|
Maria D. Mendoza Currier Jan. 23, 1956 Feb. 2, 2019 Maria was born on January 23, 1956 in Mexico City to Mario Mendoza Mancilla and Maria Elena Garcia De Mendoza. She passed on February 2nd in Greenbrae, CA with her husband and family from Mexico City by her bedside. Maria's passions included spending time with her husband, Thomas and family in Mexico. She was proud to be Mexican and she cherished her Latin culture and traditions. Maria enjoyed traveling, music, especially classical, fashion, cooking, new dining and cultural experiences. Her education included the first twelve years attending a parochial school near her childhood home in Mexico City. She continued her education and received an Associate Degree. After graduation, she landed a position at the Bank Of Mexico, managing investment portfolios for American and foreign clients. Maria moved from Mexico City to Marin County in the late 1980's and left behind her family and career in banking to pursue a new adventure. She arrived in Sausalito to join up with Mexico City childhood friends that a few years earlier had moved to Marin County to open a clothing store at the Village Fair in Sausalito. Maria would continue working in fashion over the following years, including the women's boutique Lindisima in Greenbrae and most recently Oska in Mill Valley. Her faith was very important to her and she counted her blessings every day. Maria was kind, compassionate, and sensitive, with an abundance of love in her heart. Regardless if she knew you or not, you were greeted with a hug. She was an excellent listener and received pleasure from helping people and sharing her wisdom. In her last days of her life she demonstrated enormous strength and bravery. God Bless family and friends for providing Maria with spiritual and emotional comfort throughout this difficult time. Maria is survived by her parents; husband Thomas; brothers, Mario (Ursula) of Mexico City and Salvador (Maria Ines) of Mexico City; and sisters, Rosalinda (Luis) Bernardo of Mexico City and Guadalupe "Lupita" (Rafael) Torres of Mexico City; seven nieces and three nephews. Her love, her light, and her spirit will never be forgotten.
Published in Marin Independent Journal on Dec. 5, 2019