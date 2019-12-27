|
Maria Teresa Aguilar Howard Died on Friday December 13, 2019 as she requested - in her own home with children, grand-children, and great-grand-children around her. Maria was born in 1929 in Richmond, CA to Gustave Aguilar and Guadalupe Aguilar Rivera. She was the first born and was raised with her sister Ann Aguilar Garske and brother Robert Aguilar. At 15, she spent a year with her family in Guadalajara, Jalisco, Mexico, and attended Colegio Guadalajara Del Sagrado Corazon. She graduated from UC Berkeley in 1950, where she majored in Spanish, edited the yearbook, and was a member of the Alpha Xi Delta sorority. In those days, Cal played in the Rose Bowl, and she attended the 1949 and 1950 games with a handsome Air Force Captain (ret.) and ex-POW Harry F. Howard. She married Harry, the love of her life, in 1950 in Berkeley, and soon after they moved to Marin County. There they lovingly raised a family of six children, actively participated in church at St. Hilary's and St. Anselm's, and made many friends in the community. She was a co-founder and lifelong supporter of Communitas Christi, a Catholic community that began holding Sunday Mass in the St. Anselm's school gym in 1972. As the children grew, Maria began working outside the home, as a Spanish translator and as an aide at Wade Thomas School. Hearing a spiritual call, she returned to postgraduate studies at the Graduate Theological Union, San Francisco Theological Seminary, and Dominican College, where she earned an M.S. degree in 1985. Many people sought after her deep listening and caring spirit, and at 60 she made counseling and spiritual direction her profession, retiring at the age of 85. She participated in a very supportive consultation group her whole counseling career, practiced with a close-knit Tai Chi group for 30 years, hosted a women's group at her home for decades, learned Chinese brush painting, traveled widely, and hiked all over Mt. Tamalpais and Marin Municipal Water District lands. Maria was predeceased by her husband Harry F. Howard and daughter Teresa Howard Wootton. She is survived by her sister and brother, children Rich (Mary), Dan (Sandra), Renee Howard Erle (David Erle), Annamarie (Michael Cooper), and Nancy, fourteen grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren. A vigil will be held at 7:00 pm January 24, 2020 and a funeral service at 11:00 a.m. January 25, 2020, both at St. Anselm's Church in Ross, CA. In lieu of flowers, please consider a gift to Dominican Sisters of San Rafael, Homeward Bound of Marin, or St. Anthony's Kitchen.
Published in Marin Independent Journal from Dec. 27, 2019 to Jan. 12, 2020