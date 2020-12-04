Marian Frances (McCormack) Wilkie Marian died on September 3, 2020 with her family at her side in San Anselmo. Born in Vancouver, BC in 1923, Marian grew up in Anacortes, WA where she developed a lifelong love of the wildflowers, mountains, and islands of the northwest. Marian graduated from Mills College in 1945 and married Arthur Weld Wilkie, a commercial artist, in 1946. They moved to Mill Valley to raise four children, Jim, Alice, Marianne, and Bruce. Marian was an involved and loving mother who supported her children's interests and encouraged art, creativity, and a love of reading. Marian was a member of the American Association of University Women and was active in the community. She was instrumental in setting up school libraries in Mill Valley. She also worked at both Tamalpais and Redwood high schools as an English specialist for 32 years, where she was well-loved by her students who appreciated her kindness and encouragement. Even well into her nineties, years after her retirement, it was not uncommon for her to be enthusiastically greeted by former students while out walking, shopping, or eating in a restaurant. Known for her courtesy, wit, wisdom, and whimsy, she will be missed. Marian was preceded in death by her husband, Weld. She is also survived by two brothers, J.D. McCormack of Richland, WA, and Michael McCormack of Salem, OR. Marian's four children, James Wilkie and his wife Rosa Emilia, Alice McLean and her husband Andy, Marianne Griepenburg, and Bruce Wilkie, as well as four grandchildren: Kate McLean, Michael McLean, Bjorn Griepenburg, and Arthur Wilkie, also survive her, as does a great-grandchild. A private service is planned. Memorial gifts can be made to Mills College.



