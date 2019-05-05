|
Marianita "Nita" La Chica Oct. 16 1929 Apr. 30 2019 Nita La Chica passed peacefully in her sleep on Monday April 30 after a brief hospitalization. She was 89. A devoted wife, mother, and grandmother, Nita devoted her life to all her children. She received her BA from the University of the East in the Philippines, and her master's in education from Michigan State. Education was important to her, and she shared her love of it by teaching elementary school until she was 80, and her living room was filled with pictures of her students. Born in Manila to a prominent Filipino family, Nita was pursued by her future husband Ed while working at Clark Air Force base in 1958. Her Air Force family lived in several locations including the Philippines, California, and Japan until they settled in Riverside CA in the 1980s. She enjoyed traveling the world, and visited France, the UK, Italy, Spain, Japan, Austria, Switzerland, Israel, Greece, Thailand, the Czech Republic, her native Philippines, and Hawaii amongst others. Nita was known for her generosity and would often turn her prodigious crafting, sewing and crochet skills to creating clothing and gifts for her children, grandchildren, and their friends. She leaves her husband Ed, sisters Rosita and Josefina, children Edward and Margaret (Michael), niece Lollie (Jerry) and nephews Art (Su) and George (Zen), and grandchildren Evan and Sally. She was predeceased by her brothers Ramon and Lorenzo. Lorenzo's wife Rizalina was as close as a sister to her. Services will be held Monday May 6th, 11:00 at the Most Holy Rosary Chapel, 1 Saint Vincent's Drive, San Rafael. Nita will be interred with her family in the Philippines.
Published in Marin Independent Journal on May 5, 2019